Spanish Town man dies from injuries sustained in highway crash

Fifty-four-year-old businessman, Neville Peart, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the PJ Patterson Highway on Thursday.

It is reported that the Spanish Town, St Catherine resident was driving a Toyota Hilux motor truck towards Clarendon about 8:30 p.m. when the truck collided with a Nissan motor van.

The van crashed into the median and overturned.

Peart and the driver of the van sustained injuries and were assisted to the hospital.

Peart succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.