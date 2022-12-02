St Catherine police probing shooting death of unidentified man

The St Catherine North police have launched an investigation into the murder of an unidentified man in Beacon Hill, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Friday.

The deceased was reportedly at a business place in the community when he was pounced upon and shot about 12:30 p.m.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We are investigating the matter to identify the victim and the motive behind his murder," acting head of the St Catherine North police division, Superintendent Derrick Champagnie said.

There are 131 reported murders in the St Catherine North police division since the start of 2022.

-Rasbert Turner

