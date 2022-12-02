Woman’s decomposing body found inside St Andrew apartment

The decomposing body of a woman was discovered inside an apartment located along Lady Musgrave Road in St Andrew on Thursday evening.

The police and the fire department were called to the complex by a concerned neighbour after the woman was not seen since last Thursday.

She reportedly lived alone and kept mostly to herself.

The first responders forced their way inside the apartment and that's when the woman's decomposing body was found.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Christopher Serju

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.