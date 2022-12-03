Domestic crop production on course for record growth - Charles Jr

Jamaica's agriculture sector is on target to meet or surpass last year's historic high domestic crop production figures.

Portfolio Minister Pearnel Charles Jr indicated that domestic crop output was recorded at 770,456 tonnes in 2021, representing a 10.4 per cent growth over the 697,679 tonnes produced in 2020. Domestic production was 689,080 tonnes in 2019.

“So, it means that we are doing some things right and we're moving in the right direction,” he said.

The Minister was addressing a panel discussion on agribusiness during the Invest Jamaica 2022 Business Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Wednesday.

“Jamaica has established that we are growing agriculture and… we are moving into 2023 to grow even further,” he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that now is a good time to invest in the country's agriculture sector and is urging members of the Jamaican diaspora who have land in the country to put them into production.

“We have looked at the numbers, the policies and the legislative changes, and we can present to investors a clear picture that now is the best time for you to invest. If you are diasporan and you have land in Jamaica, then now is the time… to make that investment,” Charles Jr said.

He noted that Government has invested in the development of agriculture, with $1 billion allocated to an incentive programme to support farmers as well as funding to create infrastructure for irrigation, conduct soil fertility mapping, improve genetic breed for small ruminants, among other things.

The conference was hosted by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and aimed to position Jamaica as the next global investment destination of choice.

More than 600 registrants, representing over 50 countries, attended the two-day event, which included discussions on agribusiness, special economic zone, Jamaica's financial ecosystem and more.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.