Former JLP MP Russell Hammond has died

Former Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, Russell Hammond, had died.

Hammond, who was the managing director of Hammond's Pastry Place in Westmoreland, passed away last night at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

He had been ailing for some time.

