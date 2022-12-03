JCF gets donations to boost campaign against human trafficking

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the European Union (EU), on Tuesday, November 29, handed over electronic equipment to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), to bolster the fight against human trafficking.

Three laptop computers, cellphones, a printer, and printer cartridges were handed over in a presentation at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston. The equipment was purchased as part of the Multi-Country Border Security Project (MCBSP), implemented by IOM and funded by the European Union.

This is the second such donation to the JCF through this project. In September 2021, IOM and EU donated binoculars, camcorders, night-vision goggles, key chain voice recorders, digital voice recorders, mini key chain video cameras, hidden camera glasses, and flexible waterproof tripods. IOM has also provided training to members of the Counter-Trafficking and Organized Crime (C-TOC) Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“IOM and the JCF have had a long-standing partnership to combat trafficking in persons in Jamaica and today we commit to continued collaboration and partnership to ensure that those who are the most vulnerable are protected and cared for,” said Keisha Livermore, head of the IOM Office in Jamaica. “We hope the items donated to the JCF will result in additional successes in identifying and protecting victims and punishing the perpetrators,” she added.

Head of cooperation at the EU Delegation to Jamaica, Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz, said he is hopeful that the partnership will yield tangible success.“The European Union is very satisfied to be supporting, and to be a partner of Jamaica in promoting prevention and strengthening investigative capacities, networking, and providing equipment to fight trafficking in persons. I hope this will translate into fewer victims and successful prosecutions of perpetrators,” he said.

