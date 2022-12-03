Man killed at former SOE checkpoint in Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed along the Belle Isle main road in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Friday.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Nardo Grant of Farm Pen in Savanna-la-mar in the parish.

It is reported that shortly after 2 p.m. Grant was riding his motorcycle along the roadway when he was pounced upon by persons travelling in a white motor car.

The attack occurred at a section of the roadway which was recently a State of Public Emergency checkpoint.

The occupants of the vehicle open fire at Grant before speeding away.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and Grant, who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Some 130 persons have been murdered in Westmoreland since the start of the year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.