Mia Mottley named among 25 most influential women of 2022

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has been named by the Financial Times as one of the 25 most influential women of 2022.

The newspaper describes Mottley as one of the most formidable leaders of her generation.

A lawyer who trained at the London School of Economics, Mottley won her first political seat at the age of 28.

At COP26, she made clear that the failure of industrialised states to meaningfully invest to halt climate change was catastrophic for the planet.

Her speech was as inspiring as it was humbling, and citizens globally were gripped, said the times.

This year, her “Bridgetown Agenda” to reform the international financial system offers real, practical solutions, it added.

“Her ability to speak truth to power is also apparent at home, where she oversaw the birth of Barbados as a republic, leaving its colonial past behind. Mottley expects this term as premier to be her last; whatever she does next, the world is lucky to have her.”

