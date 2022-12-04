Cabbie charged for allegedly helping men who raped, robbed women

A Corporate Area taxi operator accused of helping two men rob and sexually assault two women at their home is to face the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kemar McCarty, who is also a pig farmer, has been charged with aiding and abetting rape, robbery with aggravation, and aiding and abetting robbery with aggravation.

McCarty's accomplices remain at large.

The police say detectives continue to follow leads in the case.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 8.

The police report that about midday McCarty and two other men attacked the women at their home, robbed them, assaulted them, and then escaped.

The police responded quickly to the reports and activated their vehicle-tracking technology.

The motor car was subsequently intercepted and McCarty was arrested.

The police say follow-up operations were carried out at his home where the stolen items were allegedly recovered.

After being interviewed in the presence of his attorney, he was later charged.

