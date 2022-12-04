Escapee shot and killed by police in St Ann

A man who escaped custody earlier this year was shot and killed by the police during an alleged confrontation in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Terrance Harrilal, 41, of Claremont in the parish.

It is reported that the police carried out a snap raid in the Hampstead area of Runaway Bay in search of Harrilal, who, along with three others, escaped from the Ocho Rios lockup earlier this year.

He was in custody after being charged with shooting with intent.

According to the police, when he was being accosted Harrilal reached for his waist and pulled out a shiny object.

The police say the cops took evasive action and opened fire, hitting him.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A homemade firearm with two 12-gauge cartridges was recovered at the scene, according to the police.

The three other escapees remain at large.

- Carl Gilchrist

