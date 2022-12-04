JCPD to engage stakeholders on improving access for the disabled

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) is to hold a series of engagements this week with key stakeholders as it moves to get players to respond to the needs of disabled Jamaicans.

The council's executive director Christine Hendricks says the talks will include discussions with a financial institution and the Ministry of Education.

Addressing a service at the William Knibb Baptist Church in Falmouth, Trelawny today to mark the start of Disabilities Week, Hendricks said that Disability Act institutes an obligation to the society to promote, protect and ensure the rights of persons with disabilities.

She said these persons want, among other things, access to transportation, healthcare, education and be allowed to participate in all areas of society.

"Included is an Information and Entertainment Expo in Water Square tomorrow. It will feature the deaf dancers. On Wednesday, there will be a conversation with National Commercial Bank (NCB) to see how it can be incorporated in the society. Thursday will be a meeting with the Ministry of Education to discuss its responsibility to our children and on Friday we look at the Early Stimulation Programme, which has been around since 1975," said Hendricks as she outlined the week of activities.

In his sermon, Reverend Wayne Smith called for Jamaicans to show more respect to disabled citizens.

“Do not stigmatise these people, do not see their disabilities as punishment for sins committed. It is not a curse. Treat them with the dignity they deserve," Smith said.

- Leon Jackson

