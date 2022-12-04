Man killed in Washington Boulevard, Molynes Road intersection collision

A man identified as Trevor White was this morning killed in a vehicular crash at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road in St Andrew.

The police report that about 5:45 a.m., the driver of a Ford motor truck was travelling westerly along the roadway when he felt an impact to his vehicle.

The driver subsequently pulled off the roadway and realised that he had hit an individual.

The Duhaney Park Police were called.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was breathalysed and the motor vehicle seized.

He was also warned for prosecution.

The investigation continues.

