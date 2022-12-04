Mayberry boss Christopher Berry injured in highway crash

Mayberry boss Christopher Berry was today injured in a crash along a section of the North-South Highway.

Sources confirming the incident say that Berry is undergoing a series of scans to assess the extent of his injuries.

The sources indicate that Berry does not appear to be seriously hurt but medical personnel are acting out of an abundance of caution.

It is reported that Berry was driving his Porsche 911 GT3 on the highway, proceeding in a northerly direction, when, on reaching a section of the roadway, which was wet, he lost control of his vehicle, ending up in a ditch.

At least two of the car's airbags were deployed but the damage did not appear to be extensive, according to reports.

Berry was rushed to a medical facility to undergo tests and treatment.

