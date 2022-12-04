Several listed as wanted, persons of interest by St Andrew South police

Lawmen in the St Andrew South Division have listed several persons as wanted and as persons of interest.

These individuals are to report to the Hunts Bay Police Station immediately.

Wanted

1. Ronald Smith, otherwise 'Skull', who frequents Browns Lane, Ashley Road, Bentley Road in St Andrew as well as Central Village and Top Burke Road in St Catherine. He is wanted for a case of wounding with intent.

2. Romario Grant, otherwise called 'Kaka', of Nelson Road, Kingston 13. He is wanted for murder.

3. Albert Mitchell, alias called 'Ballie', of Anderson Drive, Riverton Meadows in St Andrew. He is wanted for murder.

4. Marques Ellis of Riverton Meadows in St Andrew. He is wanted for murder.

5. Shantoney Cardis, otherwise called 'Chassy', who frequents Union Gardens, Green Road and Harbour View in St Andrew. He is wanted in connection with a shooting.

6. Shawayne Campbell, otherwise called 'Fatta' or 'Stinga', of Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11. He is wanted for murder.

7. Anteniel Reynolds, alias 'Son Son', of New Haven, Kingston 20. He is wanted for murder.

8. Jermaine Richards, alias 'Reechie', who frequents Ashoka Road and Penwood Road, St Andrew.

9. Ackeem Sibbles, otherwise called 'Reds'. He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 1 inch tall. He is wanted for murder.

10. Quadon Green is wanted for murder. He is of a bleached brown complexion and about 5 feet 4 inches tall

Persons of Interest

1. Dennis Brown, otherwise called 'Prezzi', of Bayfarm Road, Kingston 11.

2. Marvin Thomas, otherwise called 'Gun Head', of Rhoden Crescent, Kingston 11.

3. Evroy Knight, otherwise called 'Bunny', of McDonald Place, St Andrew.

4. Orlando Rattray, otherwise called 'Tavaughn', Rhoden Crescent, St Andrew.

5. Rudeesh Vassel, otherwise called 'Sizzla', of Seaward Drive, St Andrew.

6. Mark Harrison, alias 'Mark Two', Four Forty Drive, Kingston 11.

7. Anthony Richards, alias 'Dabby Daps', Thetford Avenue, Kingston 20.

8. Phebian Burke, otherwise called 'Shane', of Welcome Avenue, Kingston 20.

9. Everol Hilton, otherwise called 'Chunkie', of Carwaina Avenue, Kingston 20.

10. Stephen Sterling, alias called 'Tractor', of Savitri Road, Kingston 20.

11. Omar Levy, otherwise called 'Squaddie', of Balcombe Drive , Kingston 11.

12. Matthew Hemmings, otherwise called 'Wrong Move', of York Avenue, Kingston 11.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-927-7778, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

