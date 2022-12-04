Slain Police Corporal Oliver Mullings gets belated gun salute

A belated 21-gun salute was today given to slain Police Corporal Oliver Mullings at the Thetford Park Cemetery in St Catherine.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson promised swift corrective action after the honour was missing from Mullings' funeral on Sunday, November 27.

The commissioner had expressed displeasure at the glaring omission which he described as letting down the slain officer, his family, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, which he served for 15 years.

The 21-gun salute, executed by seven persons firing three volleys, usually at intervals of one minute, is considered to be one of the highest tributes to a slain officer or head of a country.

Mullings was shot and killed by gunmen while on duty in October.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.