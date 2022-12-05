Dunn condemns murder of man at his St Mary home

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, has condemned the killing of one of his constituents, who was murdered at his home in Annotto Bay, St. Mary, shortly after 3:00 am today by unknown assailant(s).

The Annotto Bay police have confirmed that 19-year-old Desmond Mitchell, a fisherman, was shot to death early this morning by person(s) who reportedly identified themselves as law enforcement officers, prior to him opening his door.

Dunn, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Southeast St Mary, said that the community of Annotto Bay enjoyed a long period of peace and quiet and that it is rather unfortunate that crime and violence has again raised its ugly head in that space.

"It is indeed a sad day for the people of Annotto Bay and this constituency, which was experiencing a good run of peace,” commented Dunn.

"This was a young fisherman, whose life has been snuffed out by criminal elements. Once again we have lost a youngster, who had the potential to do well, but his life has ended prematurely. Preliminary reports have suggested that he was killed after opening his door. The report said that voices on the outside identified themselves as the police.”

According to Dunn, the crime wave plaguing the country is a deterrent to sustainable investment, but he was quick to point out that a number of investors have expressed serious interest in setting up shop in Jamaica.

"There has to be a consensus as it relates to crime. It is not about politics, but rather building a country and a society wherein our citizens can live in comfort safely without fear, wherein we are able to attract local and overseas investments, and also to make this island a safe place for our visitors," he added.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

