Man charged after illegal gun seized in Olympic Gardens

Twenty-four-year-old Rickoy Bygrave of South Plum Lane, Kingston 11 was arrested and charged following a firearm seizure on Sunday.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that about 10:00 a.m., lawmen were patrolling the Olympic Gardens community when Bygrave was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a Tanfoglio nine millimetre pistol containing ten 9mm cartridges was removed from his waistband, according to the police.

Bygrave was subsequently taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

