NWC to add electric vehicles to fleet

The National Water Commission (NWC) will soon be introducing five light-duty electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, said a decision was made to make to purchase during the next vehicle-procurement exercise.

He said the vehicles will be tested for use in metropolitan areas and then expanded.

He informed that the results of these tests will then determine how the NWC will move forward with the inclusion of more EVs in the fleet complement.

Samuda said that the addition forms part of steps being explored to make the organisation more efficient and environmentally friendly in its energy-usage patterns.

“It also will not hurt as we continue to expand our renewables capacity at pumphouses islandwide,” he said.

Samuda was speaking during his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday.

The NWC produces more than 90 per cent of Jamaica's total potable water supply.

The commission supplies 190 million gallons of potable water each day to its more than 400,000 registered accounts, representing about two million persons across Jamaica.

