Five men shot, one fatally, in St Mary

The St Mary Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man, who was among five friends shot by gunmen, while walking in Stewart Town in the parish shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A police source told The Gleaner that the men were walking along the Stewart Town main road, near Oracabessa, when a car drove up with several men aboard.

The occupants of the vehicle allegedly fired shots, hitting the men.

The vehicle sped off following the shooting.

It was later discovered that four of the men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Another died as a result of injuries received during the gunfire.

The deceased's name has not yet been ascertained.

- Gareth Davis

