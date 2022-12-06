Growth & Jobs | Invest Jamaica 2022 a great nexus for engagement – Hill

The Invest Jamaica 2022 Business Conference, held under the theme ‘Jamaica: The Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean’, from November 29 to 30 at the Montego Bay Conference Centre, has been commended as a success by participants, following two days of intense engagement among local and international private-sector participants and government officials. The event hosted 350 physical attendees, with approved registrants from 51 countries, more than 250 scheduled business-to-business (B2B) meetings, seven insightful panel discussions, and 11,114 viewers via live stream (YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook). Staged in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), through the Global Digital Services Sector (GDSS) Project, the conference was led by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Senator Aubyn Hill, minister of industry, investment and commerce, said, “Invest Jamaica 2022 provided a great nexus for engagement on local and foreign direct investment interest for Jamaica, while showcasing very well why Jamaica is a premier investment destination and an ideal place to do business.”

Its objective was to generate investment interest in priority sectors, which would be vigorously pursued to be realised as investment projects in the years to come. The conference was the meeting point for senior executives and government officials from across the globe. Panel discussions unearthed strategic focus and disruptive solutions for the six main featured sectors of investment opportunities: logistics, special economic zones, global digital services, agribusiness, manufacturing, and tourism. The conference also provided a special space to showcase the gains of Jamaica’s financial ecosystem.

A unique feature of Invest Jamaica 2022 was the Pitch Platform, sponsored by the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority. The Pitch Platform featured presentations/pitches on nine packaged investment projects spanning special economic zones, agribusiness, manufacturing, solid waste to energy and a creative component featuring two Jamaican short films, Ego Sum and Sink or Swim. The shorts received rave reviews from conference host Dr Terri-Karelle Reid and the attendees.

Invest Jamaica was also supported by sponsors Jamaica Special Economic Zones Authority, the United Nations Development Programme and NCB Capital Markets.