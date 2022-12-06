More than 22,000 electors added to new voters' list

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has announced that 22,117 persons have been added to the updated voters' list.

It says the list as at November 30, 2022 has a total of 2,001,759 electors.

The EOJ says the new list will be used in the upcoming local government election due in February 2023.

It says electors added to the November list will receive the new voter identification card with a December 31, 2032 expiry date.

The EOJ says identification cards for these electors will become available by the end of December.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, electors who have not yet renewed their ID cards still have an opportunity to do so by visiting any EOJ constituency office or satellite location.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.