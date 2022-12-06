Motorcyclist arrested following ammunition seizure

A motorcyclist is now in police custody following the seizure of several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Georges Plain, Westmoreland, on Monday.

The Savanna-la-Mar Police say about 3:40 p.m., a police team was in the area, when a male motorcyclist was signalled to stop.

He was searched and a box containing fourteen rounds of ammunition allegedly taken from him.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.