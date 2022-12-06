Police in Guys Hill clampdown on unruly motorcyclists

The Guys Hill police in St Catherine today clamped down on unruly motorcyclists.

Sergeant Kenneth McTavish says several bikes were seized for breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

At least seven were seized for excessive noise.

McTavish says other bikes were seized because they were unlicensed as well as because operators did have a motorcyclist driver's licence.

"We will continue to make the streets safe by continuing to regulate the motorcyclists to have them operate within the law," McTavish said.

Several residents commended the police's operation.

"Some times dem frighten you with the loud noise, so we are pleased with the police," Jonathan Melbourne said.

It was revealed by the police that last month three motorcyclists were fined over $50,000 for various breaches.

- Rasbert Turner

