St Andrew man charged after firing gun during dispute

A St Andrew man has been charged for several offences after reportedly firing a gun at another man with whom he had a dispute.

He is 36-year-old Rayon Clarke otherwise called 'Chin', of Spaulding Boulevard, Kingston 20.

Clarke was charged with shooting with intent, assault at common-law, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Monday.

He allegedly had an altercation with another man in Ocho Rios on September 15, during which he pulled a firearm and fired at him.

Clarke then allegedly chased the man home, where he pointed the firearm at a woman who was inside the house, before escaping.

A report was made to the police and Clarke subsequently arrested.

