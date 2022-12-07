CXC announces dates for 2023 exams

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that the May/June sitting of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) will begin on May 8, 2023.

The date was announced in a media release from the regional examinations body.

The January exams for CSEC will begin on January 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence exams will begin on June 19, 2023.

CXC says that concessions for School-Based Assessments (SBAs) will be maintained for 2023 CSEC candidates who commenced SBAs during the 2021/2022 academic year.

It adds that concessions for 2023 CSEC candidates will once again include the removal of Section one from CSEC modern language orals.

For 2023 CAPE candidates and 2024 CSEC candidates, however, there will be a return to the full SBA requirements, CXC says.

The exam dates were pushed back in 2022 amid concerns students were not ready given disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

