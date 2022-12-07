Jamaica gets medical supplies from Korea

Medical equipment and supplies valued at some US$1 million were on Tuesday handed over to the Government of Jamaica.

The donation, a gift from the Government of the Republic of Korea, includes bedside stethoscopes, operating theatre tables, anaesthetic machines, electrosurgical units, diathermy pencils and incubators.

They were presented at a ceremony held at the offices of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in St Andrew.

Speaking at the ceremony, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Leslie Campbell, said that the Government of Korea will be providing additional supplies.

“There are items to be delivered later this month as well as in January 2023, bringing the total value of this latest package of assistance to US$1 million,” he said.

Campbell said that the donation builds on the steady and consistent support that Korea has been providing to Jamaica since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“To date, we have been the beneficiaries of medical supplies and equipment well worth over US$2 million,” he noted.

Campbell lauded the Government and people of the Republic of Korea for their commitment and continued bilateral partnership. He noted that the two countries have partnered in the areas of health, education, culture, environmental protection, and energy.

“Without a doubt, we have proven that our solid and enduring relationship has tremendous potential for even greater collaboration,” he said.

In his remarks, Chargé d'Affaires in the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Baejin Lim, said that Korea's commitment to the Government and people of Jamaica has never wavered.

“My Government looks forward to the continued strengthening of our bond and bilateral partners and friends,” he said.

Lim commended the Jamaican healthcare teams for “their stewardship and leadership during the pandemic”.

“Jamaica's response has been robust as recognised by many of your international partners and donors… . Korea stands with you and is here to boost your capacity in the hope that your strong response continues,” he added.

