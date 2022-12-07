OUR cops first place for compliance and disclosure of information

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has copped the Ann-Marie Rhoden Award for Compliance and Disclosure of Information at the Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards held on Thursday, December 1.

The OUR, in placing first in this award category, was adjudged to be the most compliant with the statutory requirements of the Public Bodies Management and Accountability (PBMA) Act.

Other entities receiving awards in this category were the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, which placed second, and the Jamaica Mortgage Bank, which was third.

OUR’s Director General Ansord Hewitt, in reacting to the win, said, “This award is very significant for us, as it is a testimony to the diligence with which we have sought to adhere to the PBMA Act, especially keeping in focus our role as a regulator. The OUR appreciates and expresses its gratitude to the well-respected Public Bodies’ Corporate Governance Awards panel for recognising our efforts in this area.”

The annual Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards was established by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in collaboration with Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica to, among things, promote awareness and adherence to the principles of good corporate governance and recognise public bodies that have established and maintained high standards of corporate governance disclosures and practices.