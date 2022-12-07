Suspected murder-suicide in St James

The police in St James are probing a suspected murder-suicide in Headley Town, Senior district, Cambridge.

The body of 42-year-old Alicia Smithson was on Tuesday discovered inside her home on her bed in blood with a sheet around her neck.

One of her legs was also tied to her bed.

Her boyfriend, identified by residents as Robert, was found hanging from a rope tied to a piece of steel located at the back of the yard.

His body was discovered by the deceased woman's uncle.

It was reported that her boyfriend was employed at a popular tool supply company in Montego Bay.

- Hopeton Bucknor

