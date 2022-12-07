Wed | Dec 7, 2022

Suspected murder-suicide in Westmoreland

Published:Wednesday | December 7, 2022 | 2:49 PM
The home of Alicia Smithson in Cambridge, Westmoreland, whose body was found inside her premises on December 6, 2022. - Hopeton Bucknor photo.

The police in Westmoreland are probing a suspected murder-suicide in Headley Town, Senior district, Cambridge.

The body of 42-year-old Alicia Smithson was on Tuesday discovered inside her home on her bed in blood with a sheet around her neck.

One of her legs was also tied to her bed.

Her boyfriend, identified by residents as Robert, was found hanging from a rope tied to a piece of steel located at the back of the yard.

His body was discovered by the deceased woman's uncle.

It was reported that her boyfriend was employed at a popular tool supply company in Montego Bay.

- Hopeton Bucknor 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.