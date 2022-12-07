Suspected murder-suicide in Westmoreland
The police in Westmoreland are probing a suspected murder-suicide in Headley Town, Senior district, Cambridge.
The body of 42-year-old Alicia Smithson was on Tuesday discovered inside her home on her bed in blood with a sheet around her neck.
One of her legs was also tied to her bed.
Her boyfriend, identified by residents as Robert, was found hanging from a rope tied to a piece of steel located at the back of the yard.
His body was discovered by the deceased woman's uncle.
It was reported that her boyfriend was employed at a popular tool supply company in Montego Bay.
- Hopeton Bucknor
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.