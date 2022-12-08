Businesses suffer as Falmouth's Rock Bridge remains closed

Businesses operators in Rock, Trelawny, are expressing frustration over the extended closure of the Rock Bridge in Falmouth which was deemed unsafe for use in 2019.

The bridge provided access from Falmouth to districts on the eastern side of the parish.

Business operators, especially in Rock, looked forward to people passing through the community and supporting their establishments.

One such is Dowen Virgo, who operates a petrol station and supermarket.

"The business has slowed down. I don't envisage a change, so I have to see how best I can reorganise to take care of the loss in business." Virgo said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

'Herbie', a resident of Rock, has operated a restaurant in the district for over 30 years. His speciality is roast fish and conch soup.

"The place used to be packed on Friday and Saturday nights. Now very few stop by. It has slowed down real bad. I use to go to Westmoreland to buy fish. Now I go to sea to catch my own fish and cut down on cost," he said

"They could fix the damaged part and prohibit heavy vehicles from using it," Herbie suggested as a solution.

Jacinth Barnes operates a hardware store in Rock.

When asked for a comment on the effect the bridge closure has on her business she sighed, shook her head and responded,"I plea the fifth."

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.