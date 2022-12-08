Corporate Hands | FLOW Foundation commits $1m to Bustamante Hospital for Children

FLOW LOVE: The FLOW Foundation continues its support of the Bustamante Hospital for Children (BHC) with a recent commitment of $1 million to the Paediatric Cancer Fund. The foundation and the BHC started the fund in 2015 and each year the FLOW Foundation tops up the fund to support the medical needs of children undergoing cancer treatment. Pictured from left during a symbolic cheque handover are Dr Michelle Dawson, senior medical officer of the BHC; Dr Dawn Clayton, senior resident, haematology/oncology; Kayon Mitchell, communications director of FLOW Jamaica and executive director of the FLOW Foundation; and Anthony Wood, CEO of the BHC.