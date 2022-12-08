Double murder at bar on Maxfield Avenue

Two people were killed on Wednesday evening at a bar at the corner of Maxfield Avenue and Richmond Park Avenue in Kingston.

A third victim of the shooting remains in hospital.

One of the deceased has been identified as Marlon Kerr while the other, a woman, remains unidentified.

The police report that gunmen entered the premises and held up a man who was in the yard.

The man reportedly ran into the bar and was chased by the gunmen who shot him and the woman inside the bar, killing them and wounding another man.

The deceased man is said to have been from Tivoli Gardens.

- Ainsworth Morris

