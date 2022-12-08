Firearms and ammunition seized in Westmoreland, Hanover

The police have seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition in separate incidents in Hanover and Westmoreland.

In Westmoreland, the police seized a firearm during a snap raid at a bar on Barracks Road in Negril, on Tuesday.

The Savanna-la-Mar Police say about 10:55 p.m., lawmen, acting on information, went to the premises and conducted a search.

During the search, one revolver was seized.

Meanwhile, police officers assigned to the Hanover division seized an illegal firearm and eight rounds of ammunition on the Chester Castle main road in the parish on Wednesday.

The Lucea Police say about 2:15 p.m., lawmen were along the main road when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

While being approached by the lawmen, the man allegedly ran leaving behind a bag containing one revolver with five cartridges inside as well as three additional cartridges.

