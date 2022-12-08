Kingston Tech student on murder charge further remanded

The Kingston Technical High student charged for the stabbing death of another student at the institution in September was yesterday further remanded until January 11 of next year.

The new date was scheduled Wednesday when the 17-year-old accused returned to the Family Court.

A gag order was previously ordered by the judge, hence there is no detail about what transpired in the hearing.

The student is accused of stabbing 16-year-old Michion Campbell to death on September 29.

It is reported that both students had an argument which turned physical and a knife was brought into play.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Campbell was stabbed in the neck.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accused teen was arrested and later charged with murder.

A video recording of the alleged attack which surfaced following the incident shows the victim, Michion Campbell, being collared by the accused before being stabbed in the neck.

Attorney-at-law Kymberli Whittaker is representing the accused teenager.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.