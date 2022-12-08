Man killed in alleged confrontation with security forces in central Village

An unidentified man was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with members of the security forces, during a joint police/military operation in Central Village, St Catherine on Thursday.

The police say a revolver and three rounds of ammunition were seized in the incident.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit did not identify the man.

The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

