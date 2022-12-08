UPDATE | Manchester serial robbers linked to incidents in other parishes

The Manchester police say two men are now in custody in relation to a string of robberies in the parish.

The manhunt continues for the other perpetrators.

On Wednesday, four businesses – a gas station, restaurant, local bar and lottery outlet – were targeted by armed robbers in Cross Keys.

The incident occurred sometime after 3 o'clock in the afternoon.

A licensed firearm holder intervened and a shootout ensued, resulting in both men being shot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The licensed firearm holder underwent surgery and is said to be recovering.

In a similar incident that occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Knockpatrick at a gas station, a pump attendant was reportedly held hostage while other employees were robbed of their personal possessions.

Superintendent Shane McCalla, commanding officer for the Manchester police division, today informed The Gleaner that it was suspected that up to six men were involved in both incidents.

He noted that investigations, which are still underway, revealed that the men in Wednesday's robbery fled the scene in a White Toyota Altis reportedly attached to a car rental company in Clarendon.

McCalla further revealed that based on investigations, the police have reason to believe that the men from both incidents were connected to a series of robberies in other parishes.

McCalla is encouraging business owners to be conscious of their environment and to make use of panic alarm systems and CCTV cameras.

“We are asking them to do more scrutiny in terms of who they employ because sometimes some of the robberies are orchestrated by the employees who are working with men on the outside,” he said.

He also urged proprietors to request the assistance of the police when transporting large sums of cash or to employ the services of reputable security companies.

- Asha Wilks

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.