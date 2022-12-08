Sprint legend Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce has challenged Jamaicans from all walks of life to support the Sagicor Sigma 25th Legacy Run on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and in so doing, contribute to Jamaica’s development.

She made the call during Tuesday’s launch at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston, in light of the ambitious and unprecedented target of $75 million set by the organisers to raise funds for the Paediatric Unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. Registration is now open for all categories and will close on January 27, 2023.

The 5.5-kilometre event will revert to its full in-person format, taking the original route starting at Emancipation Park then onto Trafalgar Road to Waterloo Road, left onto West King’s House Road, left onto Constant Spring Road, then left onto Hope Road and right onto Winchester Road, then right onto Ruthven Road, left onto Half-Way Tree Road and finishing at Oxford Road.

“You are not just running for a medal; you are not just running for the title; you are not just running for personal bests; you are running for the building of a nation. You are running to impact people’s lives and that is what legacy is about, impacting lives,” the sprint queen appealed to her audience. She further encouraged participants to donate to run, wheel or walk.

Chairman of the Sagicor Foundation Jamaica, R. Danny Williams, in a video presentation, said that the legacy they want to be remembered for is the fact that the race set an example of what can be done when people get together to do something to help Jamaica and Jamaicans.

Meanwhile, Sandra Shirley-Auxilly, who is credited as the conceptualiser of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, explained that the idea behind it was to bring people together. Community members, corporate executives, professional athletes and people who just love to run for the fun of it, as well as people in wheelchairs. Over the past 24 years, it has indeed lived up to and surpassed those expectations, she reported.

President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Christopher Zacca reminded the audience that Sagicor does not take one dollar of the money raised to pay for anything to do with the race, but funds it entirely out of pocket.

The company will host some special events leading up to race day which will allow for greater support from the public, including a Sigma Run Legacy Dinner to recognise and honour key stakeholders who have been instrumental to the success of the race over the past 25 years. They will also host a Sigma Run fête as an additional way of raising funds.

Those who want to support this worthy cause but can’t make it in person, can participate by way of a virtual run option form anywhere in the world. For further information on the Sagicor Sigma Legacy Run, ways to donate and all other related details, persons may visit the website at www.sagicorsigmarun.com or call 876-936-7980-2.