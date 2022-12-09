Albert George Market in Falmouth to be refurbished next year

The historic Albert George Market in Water Square Falmouth is set to receive a multimillion dollar upgrade in 2023.

Mayor of Falmouth C. Junior Gager provided the information while speaking with The Gleaner.

"The present state of the market is undesirable for such a heritage icon in Falmouth. The roof leaks and in some places tarpaulin is used to keep out rainfall. The clock has not worked for many years. We have a sponsor who is coming on board to refurbish the market, which was built in 1895 and started out selling ground produce mainly. The plan includes getting the clock working again," Gager said.

The mayor did not disclose the cost to refurbish the market.

"When I spoke with the sponsor he asked that I quote the estimated cost in foreign currency. He had no problem when the estimate was converted. He wants to make the announcement to the municipality," Gager informed.

Currently the market accommodates a variety of shops offering craft items, among other wares.

"The contract of the lessees have not been renewed but those persons who now occupy shops will be the first to get shop space once the refurbishing is complete," Gager added.

- Leon Jackson

