Bail extended for Sagicor employees implicated in multimillion dollar fraud

Two female Sagicor employees implicated in a $65 million fraud at the Liguanea branch in St Andrew got an extension of their bail until February 21 next year when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

Malika McLeod, 42, a personal banker, and Trecia Moulton, 40, manager at the branch, were arrested and charged in October.

This morning when the case was mentioned, the court was informed that the file is incomplete. Consequently, a new mention date was scheduled.

Parish Judge, Venice Blackstock Murray in the meantime ordered partial disclosure by January 9.

Both are on $1 million station bail.

It's alleged that between August and October this year, the women conspired and defrauded US currency accounts belonging to several Sagicor customers using fraudulent accounts they created.

Sagicor said its management uncovered the "fraudulent activities" through its internal security systems.

The bank in a statement said the investigation was handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force on Friday, October 21, and the implicated employees were suspended to facilitate the investigation.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie represents McLeod.

Attorneys-at-law Orville Morgan and Rita Allen Brown represent Moulton.

- Tanesha Mundle

