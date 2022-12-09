Gov't senator presses for continued modernisation of public sector

Government Senator Kavan Gayle wants work to transform the public sector to continue in earnest so that the country may benefit from a modern public service that is fair, values its employees and delivers high-quality services.

In order to achieve this goal, Gayle said steps must be taken to transform the inefficiencies in all public operations, make transaction costs more reasonable, and reduce long waiting times in service provision.

In his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday, Gayle also suggested that the Government invest more in information communication technology to drive performance in the public sector.

He is also pushing for the removal of excessive bureaucratic processes while urging the administration to attract, retain and train skill sets to meet the mandate of an efficient public sector.

Turning to the Government's new compensation system, Gayle said the workers have accepted it in both central and local government.

With several unions yet to sign the agreement, Gayle encouraged them to come on board, arguing that the result of the compensation system speaks for itself.

