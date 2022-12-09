Parents warned to monitor children's Internet use as St Catherine community gets WiFi access

Head of the St Catherine South police division Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips is appealing to parents and guardians to police their children's Internet usage.

"The addition of WiFi access is very good for you, but it can also be used for negative purposes," SSP Phillips said on Thursday at the Universal Service Fund's commissioning of a WiFi access point in Christian Pen.

"There are still dangerous contents, so we must monitor our children to focus only on research and studies to improve themselves," he stated.

His point was endorsed by Member of Parliament Alando Terrelonge who said the WiFi provides access to the entire world.

A number of residents said they appreciated the free Internet access being afforded by the Universal Service Fund.

-Rasbert Turner

