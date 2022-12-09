PSOJ disappointed with Government's 'bungling' of SOE regulations

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has expressed disappointment with the lateness of the tabling of the regulations for the states of emergency currently in place across eight parishes.

"It is the Regulations that give the security forces the extraordinary powers needed to deal with the emergency. Without the Regulations being in place, the security forces are only able to exercise their normal policing powers," the PSOJ noted in a media release on Friday.

The private sector group also pointed out that "This is not the first occurrence of the bungling of the tabling of Regulations," adding that "The GoJ can do better and must do better."

A little more than two hours after Clerk Valrie Curtis announced the tabling of the emergency powers regulations in Parliament on Tuesday, the document was withdrawn for review by Attorney General Dr Derrick McKoy.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said that the regulations will be tabled in the Senate on Friday and in the House next Tuesday.

