Shaw promises to bring PPV operators' traffic ticket proposals to Cabinet

Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, has promised to take the concerns of public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators to Cabinet as they continue to push for a payment plan for outstanding tickets.

During the Transport Operators Development and Sustainable Services' Stakeholders Partnership Round Table Conference, which was held at the Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew on Thursday, Shaw was bombarded with concerns from numerous PPV operators.

Proposals from the PPV operators included a traffic ticket payment plan; a reversal of the decision to suspend the licences of operators with outstanding tickets; for bus stops removed for the expansion of Constant Spring Road to be replaced; and training and certification of public transport operators.

The PPV operators also want at least three months of public education before the implementation of the new Road Traffic Act.

The Cabinet meets every Monday, but Shaw did not specify whether the concerns would be raised at the next meeting.

PPV operators islandwide have been pushing for the Government to grant them a payment plan for their thousands of outstanding traffic tickets.

However, Shaw has asked them to exercise patience as they wait for a response to their requests and to settle their outstanding tickets with the court in the meantime.

“I want to let you know that is what I am putting forward. And what I need from you when I put it forward, I need your cooperation. I need your cooperation to support a time period to pay, whether that is done out of the court or through the courts, we are going to have to, by policy, lay out a period that those who are with outstanding tickets are given an opportunity to settle them without losing their licences,” Shaw said at the meeting.

Shaw said given the large number of tickets accumulated by PPV operators a formula to address the situation has to be agreed on or the transport sector will collapse.

“A collapse of the public transport system can't help any of us. It would make things worse,” he said.

“We are going to have to find a formula so that the transport sector doesn't collapse. That can't help none of us. We can't have the transport sector collapsing because half of the people or more lose their licence,” Shaw added.

- Ainsworth Morris

