St Catherine mother arrested for allegedly filming sex act between children

A St Catherine mother has been taken into custody for making a video showing two children engaging in a sexual act.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday, December 1, at the woman's home in Sligoville, St Catherine.

The woman was held by the Sligoville police in the St Catherine North division.

The woman allegedly watched and filmed a sex act between her daughter and younger brother.

The police received information about the crime and an investigation was launched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The woman was arrested and the two children removed to a place of safety.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.