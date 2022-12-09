Trelawny housekeeper charged after being spotted with stolen bag

A 20-year-old housekeeper has been charged with housebreaking and larceny after he was spotted in Falmouth, Trelawny, wearing a stolen bag, more than a month after the theft.

He has been identified as Joel Parkinson of Greenside District in Falmouth.

The police say a man reportedly locked his house and left for work on October 31, but, on returning home, he discovered that his house was broken into and several items were missing, including US and Jamaican cash and a brown Jeep cross-body bag.

A report was made to the police.

The police say on Wednesday, December 7, Parkinson was seen by a neighbour in Falmouth, with the brown Jeep cross-body bag.

He was apprehended by residents and handed over to the police.

Parkinson gave a caution statement to the police, admitting to the crime and was subsequently charged.

