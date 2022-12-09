Two teens charged with murder of 16-y-o Tiwan Allen in downtown Kingston

Two teenagers have been charged with the November 29 killing of 16-year-old Tiwan Allen in North Parade, Kingston.

Charged with Murder is 18-year-old Shevon Lawrence of Luke Lane, Kingston.

He is jointly charged with a 15-year-old boy.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says Tiwan and the 15-year-old boy allegedly had a dispute.

The 15 year old, along with Lawrence, allegedly later attacked Tiwan and stabbed him several times.

Tiwan was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police were summoned and the attackers taken into custody.

They were both charged following the recording of witness statements as well as caution statements which they gave.

Their court date is being arranged.

