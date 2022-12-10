Floodgate in Bog Walk Gorge to be fixed after outcry from residents

The National Works Agency (NWA) has committed to fixing a floodgate at the northern end of the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, following an outcry from residents in the area.

The gate has been wrenched from the concrete pillar to which it was attached, and now resides on the roadside.

The gates are activated to reduce risks to motorists whenever the Rio Cobre overflows and the Bog Walk Gorge becomes impassable.

Residents are concerned that the current situation could put motorists at risk.

"This gate pop off by some man about two months ago and it nobody won't fix it," said Norman Kelly, a driver.

Teacher Denise Brown said: "Can you imagine the Rio Cobre flood out the road and people just drive through,as there is no working gate?".

Some residents of Kent Village said there is an urgent need for the gate to be fixed.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the matter will be addressed.

"The gates along the corridor are very important to the safety of all, so we will be working to address this issue," he says.

Two men are being prosecuted for trying to breach one of the floodgates in the area in September. They gates were closed due to flooding in the gorge.

- Rasbert Turner

