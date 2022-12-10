France advance to semifinals at World Cup, top England 2-1

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — France are closer to defending their FIFA World Cup title after beating England 2-1 in a quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar.

It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead.

France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

Croatia will meet Argentina in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

