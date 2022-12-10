Police appeal for assistance to ID elderly man who died at KPH

The Half-Way Tree police in St Andrew are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of an elderly man who died at the Kingston Public Hospital on November 8.

The body, which is of a dark complexion, is about five feet, seven inches long and has a medium build.

The man has low-cut grey hair and was believed to be in his mid-sixties.

The body was clad in a blue and white strip T-shirt and brown pants.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the Half-Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

