UPDATE | One of St Catherine's most wanted men shot dead

One of St Catherine's most wanted men who allegedly shot and injured a policeman is dead and an illegal gun and ammunition seized following the incident on Friday evening.

The shooting occurred along the Riversdale main road about 11 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Barrington 'Coolie' Campbell, who was wanted by the St Catherine South police.

It's reported that while a members of police party were trying to accost him , Campbell opened fire at the cops.

A policeman was shot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The cops responded and Campbell shot. A Smith & Wesson gun with several rounds of ammunition was allegedly taken from him.

Both men were taken to the Linstead Hospital, where Campbell died.

The injured policeman was later transferred to the Spanish Town Hospital.

St Catherine is one of eight parishes under a state of public emergency, a measure that gives the police increased powers of arrest and search, including without warrants.

Campbell was wanted for shooting with intent. The police said he frequented Big Lane in Central Village.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.